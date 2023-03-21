Volunteers and residents help clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2, 2023. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of people who have gotten ill from the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro has climbed to 191, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

In a press briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario disclosed that 14 more cases were recorded as of March 20.

Of the tally, some 101 cases have recovered while others are being monitored, she added.

Vergeire said residents had reported experiencing respiratory and dermal irritation and cramps and dizziness after oil washed up on their shores.

"Wala naman po tayong nagkaroon ng malubhang sakit at naospital, except for one," she said.

One person was admitted in a hospital for aggravated asthma but has since been discharged.

Motor tanker Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off Mindoro, south of the capital Manila, on February 28.

The submerged tanker is believed to be about 400 meters below the waves.

More than 2,500 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed could be affected by the spill, the environment ministry said previously.

It is not known how much diesel and oil have leaked into the water.

Thousands of fishermen have been ordered to stay on shore until they can fish safely, and swimming is also banned.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

