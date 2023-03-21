Home  >  News

Japanese ROV locates sunken tanker that caused Mindoro oil spill: governor

Posted at Mar 21 2023 12:21 PM

The sunken tanker that caused the Oriental Mindoro oil spill has been located. Photo from Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor 
MANILA — A Japanese remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has located the sunken tanker that caused a massive oil spill off Oriental Mindoro, the province's Governor Humerlito Dolor said on Tuesday. 

The MT Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas on Feb. 28. It is believed to be about 400 meters below the waves, authorities earlier said. 

The Philippines had sought help from Japan and the US as local authorities lacked the capability to reach the wreckage and remove the oil. 

Japan sent coast guard personnel to Manila to support the investigation into the spill and "guide the ongoing oil removal and control activities", the Philippine Coast Guard said Friday.

More than 2,500 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed could be affected by the spill, the environment department said previously.

It is not known how much diesel and oil have leaked into the water.

Dozens of people have fallen ill in Oriental Mindoro after oil washed up on their shores, the provincial government said. 
 
Thousands of fishermen have been ordered to stay on shore until they can fish safely, and swimming is also banned. 

 

— With reports from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

