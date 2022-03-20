Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Leyte

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Leyte early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 10 kilometers southwest of Burauen town in Leyte at 12:39 a.m.

Intensity V was felt in Pastrana town in Leyte, while Intensity IV was felt in Palo and Tacloban City.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V - Ormoc City

Intensity IV - Abuyog and Palo, Leyte

Intensity III - Alangalang and Carigara, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Calubian, Leyte; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I - Lapu-lapu and Argao City, Cebu

Phivolcs said no damage is expected due to the earthquake but aftershocks may occur.

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire - an interconnected circle of fault lines which are under constant pressure from super-hot molten rock beneath.