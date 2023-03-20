Remulla dares ICC: File a complaint before DOJ

Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla of the Department of Justice (DOJ) breezes through the confirmation process of the Committee on Justice and Judicial Bar Council of the Commission on Appointments on September 14, 2022. Senate PRIB handout/File.

MANILA - Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday dared the International Criminal Court or other critics to file a case against former President Rodrigo Duterte before the Department of Justice.

Remulla told the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines that the ICC should file a case in the Philippines and they will act on the complaint.

"File a complaint. Why should I take an initiative of investigating if there is no complaint? Give me a complaint," said Remulla.

He added that the complaint "should be sufficient in form or substance" in order for them to proceed.

The Justice chief said the Philippines will not rejoin the ICC and ICC should not interfere in the justice system of the Philippines.

"I don't think we should rejoin the ICC. I don't think it's a duty on our part to rejoin the ICC. We have our own justice system working," said Remulla.

He cited that some drug war cases have been resolved. However, he also admitted that many cases do not prosper because many families do not want to talk anymore.

"The families don't want to talk to the NBI. That's still our problem now. We have to get them to cooperate with us so we have a complaining party," revealed Remulla.

He also mentioned the case of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was issued an arrest warrant by the ICC because of crimes against Ukraine. Remulla said it would be difficult for the ICC to arrest Putin.

"I want to see them serve it on Putin, I want to see them arrest him if that's what they really mean business. or is for show? Are they serious? Are they going to arrest him, how?," asked Remulla.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who was also at the forum, has a different opinion. She said the arrest warrant for Putin may push President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to think about his stand on the issue as he weighs in on the case against his ally, former President Duterte.

"[This] could make matters more complicated for him [Marcos] as he seeks to consolidate his administration or balance the interests or even the movements and dynamics by and among the different groups and factions," said Hontiveros.

