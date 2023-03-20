Padilla threatens to leave PDP-Laban if party rejects Cha-cha

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Monday vowed to leave PDP-Laban the moment his party declares that it will not support any move to amend the Constitution.

Padilla, chairman of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, said one of PDP-Laban’s platforms is Charter Change (Cha-cha), and he is expecting their party to push for ti either via Constitutional Convention (ConCon) or Constituent Assembly (ConAss).

Padilla sits as PDP-Laban's Executive Vice President, while former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte sits as Chairman Emeritus.

The said PDP-Laban faction will hold a General Membership meeting on Tuesday to discuss Cha-cha.

“Ang mangyayari bukas, ang buong partido ay susuportahan nila ay anuman — ConAss man o ConCon — maraming salamat at iyan ay ipagdiriwang ko. Pero kung sasabihin sa akin ng partido bukas na huwag nating susuportahan ang Cha-cha, sa araw na iyon, resigned din ako at independent (senator) na ako,” Padilla declared.

Party Secretary-General Melvin Matibag said they have 32 incumbent congressmen, four senators, 26 governors, and “hundreds” of other local officials as members.

Padilla’s constitutional amendments panel proceeded with its scheduled Cha-cha public hearing on Monday, but sans expected congressmen guests led by Cagayan de Oro City Rep Rufus Rodriguez.

Padilla said he was advised by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to defer such hearing and give way to an executive session which the latter will call with congressmen.