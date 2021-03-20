Group says health workers feeling brunt of COVID-19 virus surge, 'losing hope'

MANILA - The Filipino Nurses United (FNU) on Saturday said the situation of health care workers now has gotten much worse than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as they faced a fresh infection surge that has exceeded single-day case reports from last year's peak.

“It’s much worse. Nakakawala nang pag-asa, wala nang gana. Marami nang nag-abroad, hindi naman natin sila masisisi kasi even throughout the year marami kaming calls pero parang wala namang natugunan 'yung government and ito na naman, mas mataas pa 'yung bilang kaysa sa mga nauna,” said nurse Jaymee de Guzman, FNU's national treasurer.

(It’s much worse. We’re losing hope. Many have left for work abroad and we can’t blame them because throughout the year we’ve made several calls to the government but none of them were addressed, and here we are again, the numbers are way higher than last year.)

The Philippines on Friday had 7,103 new COVID-19 cases, the highest recorded daily tally since the pandemic began a year ago. This raised the country’s total number of infections to 648,066.

“Ramdam namin ang numbers na 'yan. We feel it in the hospital kaso talagang punong-puno na kami, pati mga empleyado nag-positive.

Ironic pa, nung nabakunahan saka pa dumami 'yung positive patients,” De Guzman said.

(We feel those numbers. We feel it in the hospital but we’re full and even employees have tested positive. What’s ironic is that just when the vaccination program started, that’s also the time when the number of positive patients increased.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

De Guzman said they are experiencing again a shortage in personal protective equipment like face shields, and also confronting understaffing issues as many have decided to leave for work abroad and others have tested positive for the virus.

They have also yet to receive benefits promised to them by the government.

“Mas harder sa amin, so walang motivation talaga nakaka-demoralize. Kahit with a heavy heart at pagod na katawan namin, we continue to serve,” she added.

(It’s much harder on us, there’s no motivation and we're really demoralized. But even with a heavy heart and we're very tired, we continue to serve.)

The surge came as the country rolled out its vaccination program, which prioritizes medical frontliners.

To date, nearly 241,000 out of the 1.7 million health workers have been vaccinated. The country aims to inoculate 70 million or two-thirds of its population by yearend to achieve herd immunity.

The OCTA Research Group earlier recommended a stricter general community quarantine to address the COVID-19 surge. FNU, meanwhile, said it was not calling for a "timeout"– an appeal for stricter quarantine to prevent further infections and give health workers a breather— despite the virus surge.

At the height of virus cases in August last year, medical workers made such call as the country's health system struggled to respond to the surge.

“We cannot call for a timeout right now lalo na nakikita naming maraming pasyente, kawawa naman. It’s not time for a timeout. Ang kailangan lang namin support ng government, paigtingin 'yung mga curfews, dagdagan 'yung mga testing, at 'yung contact tracing palawigin,” said De Guzman.

(We cannot call for a timeout right now when there are many patients. It’s not time for a timeout. What we need is government’s support, strengthen curfew hours, increase testing and contact tracing.)

She added that they are not demanding more benefits than what the government is giving.

“They question our patriotism dahil naga-abroad and yet we are here and serving. Sana naman, this time, can we question their humanity towards the health workers na maging humane sila sa pagtrato at kung may ibibigay silang benefits, talagang ibigay nila ng tunay kasi wala kaming nararamdaman masyado,” she said.

(They question our patriotism because many went abroad and yet we are here and serving. This time, can we question their humanity towards the health workers, that they treat us humanely, and also, if they have benefits to give, they should really give it to us because we don’t feel it.)

RELATED VIDEO: