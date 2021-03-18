Gordon: More than 70 killed by ‘riding in tandem’ gunmen since start of 2021

MANILA—Nearly 100 people have been attacked by motorcycle-riding gunmen — known colloquially as riding-in-tandem — since the start of 2021, Sen. Richard Gordon said Thursday.

Gordon said during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing that from January 1 until March 17, 71 people have been killed by the said assassins, while 20 have been wounded and 2 others survived.

Of the 71, 13 were public officials, 8 government workers, 3 businessmen, and 2 lawyers. A teacher, a priest, and a labor leader were also slain, Gordon said.

The senator said suspects cannot be caught because of lack of number plates issued their vehicles. He blamed this on the supposed slow delivery by Land Transportation Office (LTO) of such plates.

"Hindi mahuhuli ang mga riding-in-tandem dahil walang plaka. Sa totoo lang, matagal nang walang plaka," Gordon said.

According to him, motorcycle riders haven't been issued license plates since 2014.

Earlier this month, Gordon scolded LTO officials for "swindling" motorcycle owners who applied but never received their license plates for nearly 8 years.

"Ilang beses ka nang nagbayad, wala ka pa din plaka . . . Talagang graft and corruption ang pupuntahan nito," Gordon said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman had said he will recommend the filing of graft and corruption charges against Transportation officials involved in the delayed release of motorcycle plate numbers.--Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

