Walang tubig: Water interruption to hit parts of NCR, Cavite

Residents of several areas of Metro Manila will experience water service interruption in the next three days.

Maynilad Water Services said in an announcement that the affected areas include villages in Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City and Parañaque City.

The water service interruption will also affect Bacoor City, Cavite City, Imus City, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite.

Maynilad said the service interruption is caused by the "prolonged high raw water turbidity brought on by Amihan winds."

The announcement posted on Facebook provided the list of barangays to be affected.

"We encourage our affected customers to store enough water when supply is available. Upon resumption of water service, please let the water flow out briefly until it clears," the utility company said.

"Our mobile water tankers are also doing the rounds of the affected areas to deliver potable water, and stationary water tanks are installed in several areas."