MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said his government would continue unfinished projects of past administrations under Philippines’ ongoing infrastructure push.

The government recently approved 194 "high-impact" infrastructure projects worth P9 trillion, around 70 of which were proposed under the past administration, Marcos Jr. said on his YouTube vlog.

“Mayroon tayo minsang ugali dito sa Pilipinas at sa ibang lugar din na kapag nagbago ang administrasyon, ang pag iisip ay lahat noong ginawa ng dating administrasyon ay tinitigil dahil sinasabi na walang magandang nangyari,” the President said.

“Hindi tama yun… Hindi iyan ang pag-iisip na magdadala sa atin sa isang bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

“Kung masusi naman ang pag-aaral at talagang may pakinabang ay talagang dapat ituloy,” he added.

The administration wants to improve the Philippines’ digital connectivity, flood control, irrigation, water supply, health, power and energy infrastructure, Marcos Jr said.

“Ang moderno at mas matibay na imprastraktura ay maghihikayat ng mas maraming investors sa ating bansa,” he said.

“Ito pong mga negosyanteng ito ay magdadala ng daang-libong trabaho sa atin at bilyong-bilyong kita sa ating bansa,” he said.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has also “adjusted the guidelines” for joint venture programs to make the Philippines “more attractive” to investors, he said.

“Ang imprastraktura ay kaunlaran. Dala dala ang mga benepisyo na magpapaganda hindi lang ng ekonomiya kung hindi ang antas ng kalidad ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino.”

The Philippines’ post-pandemic infrastructure program — as well as several other government initiatives — has left the country with a P13-trillion sovereign debt by the end of 2022, the Bureau of Treasury said earlier this year.

Out of the total outstanding debt, P9.21 trillion are domestic borrowings while P4.21 trillion were external debt, data showed.