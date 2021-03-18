DepEd central office in Pasig will be locked down until March 24

The Department of Education Task Force COVID-19 (DTFC) has recommended the lockdown of the entire DepEd central office in Pasig City for 7 days, from March 18 to 24.

In a memorandum issued by Usec. Alain Pascua, chairperson of the DepEd Task Force COVID-19, the central office (CO) clinic and the school health division confirmed that six COVID positive cases — all asymptomatic — have physically reported to the CO within the past 14 days.

Five cases — 3 females and 2 males — were tested on March 17 as an LGU requirement for their official travel to Central Visayas and as a policy of the Office of the Undersecretary for Administration of testing prior to event engagements.

Their results were released early morning of March 18.

They were tested at the central office, where they also reported for work for other preparations related to their travel.

Prior to this, one male tested positive on March 15, who also reported to the central office on the said day.

While the DepEd Central Office is under lockdown, all personnel shall work from home and were asked to refrain from leaving their homes, except for members of the CO clinic and other identified staff who may need to physically report medical and emergency response activities.

Also exempted from the lockdown "are those whose physical reporting to their respective stations is essential to ensure the continuous and smooth delivery of necessary medical and other health-related services," the statement added.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the close contacts of suspect, probable, and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the central office.

There will be an "intensified disinfection" in the DepEd Complex before the resumption of physical work.

Pascua added the DTFC will inform the Pasig City LGU about the said lockdown and conduct necessary coordination.

