MANILA — An education policy advocate is calling for a tripartite agreement among the Department of Education, local government units and private schools over the country's voucher system for senior high school students.

According to Dr. Victor Limlingan, chairman of the public policy advisory firm Cristina Research Foundation, Inc., the subsidies provided by the government to senior high school students were lacking.

The voucher program, which allows the transfer of senior high school students to private schools, aims to help decongest public secondary schools.

"I proposed a tripartite partnership consisting of the Department of Education, the league of mayors and the COCOPEA because this is very timely because the next school year is coming in August," he told ANC's "Headstart" Friday.

"If we don't do anything, there will be again overcrowding."

"Now, there's an urgency to come out with this tripartite agreement... We still have time but we have to act fast," he added.

Limlingan made the proposal following a decision of the Antipolo city government in implementing the program.

He said the full tuition of students in Antipolo would be shouldered by the local government, DepEd and private schools.

Under the Senior High School Voucher Program, students will be given subsidies ranging from P8,750 to P22,500, depending on the schools’ region and area.

Based on the guidelines, students under the SHS Voucher Program only need to maintain a passing grade to secure their subsidy as they move up to higher grade. Their subsidy may be revoked if they are expelled or suspended due to disciplinary action.

According to DepEd, there are 1,310,149 beneficiaries of the program as of February 1.