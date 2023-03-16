Boying Remulla with his sons Abeng (left) and Ping (right). Courtesy of Boying Remulla Facebook Page

MANILA — Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said Thursday that Justice Secretary Boying Remulla's son Abeng was designated by the NUP as board member of the 7th district of Cavite.

Abeng will replace his brother Ping, who was elected congressman during a special election.

Abeng graduated from UP Diliman in public policy. He was the executive assistant of Boying when he was Cavite governor from 2016-2019, and chief-of-staff in Congress from 2019-2022.

Ping succeeds "Boying" as Cavite 7th district representative. The elder Remulla won in the May 2022 polls but had to give up his post after he was appointed to the justice department by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Cavite's seventh district consists of 1 city and 3 towns: Trece Martires City, Amadeo, Indang, and Tanza.

— Report by Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News