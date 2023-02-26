Comelec dismayed over low turnout of special election

MANILA (UPDATED) — Cavite Board Member Crispin "Ping" Remulla will be succeeding his father as the new representative of the province's seventh district after being proclaimed the winner of the special election held Saturday.

According to the official count by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Remulla garned 98,474 votes, or 66.67 percent of the total number of voters who joined the special polls.

His closest rival, independent candidate Jun Sagun, got 46,530 votes, while other bets Lito Aguinaldo and Mike Santos earned 1,610 and 1,068 votes, respectively.

Remulla succeeds his father Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla as Cavite 7th district representative. The elder Remulla won in the May 2022 polls but had to give up his post after he was appointed as Justice Secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Reacting to his win, the younger Remulla said he had "very big shoes to fill" and he would "work really hard so I can actually help out a lot of constituents in our district."

“[My father] always told me to work hard, to study hard so there’s always something to learn, and be open-minded, and learn, and do your best, and always think you can always improve, always do better, always work hard,” Remulla said.

Asked what his plans were once he assumes office in the House of Representatives, Remulla said he would push for adjusting wage rates in Cavite.

The Comelec also noted in its official canvass that 149,581—or 42.11 percent—out of the district's 355,184 registered voters went out and cast their votes in the special election.

George Erwin Garcia, the poll body's chairman, expressed dismay over the low turnout.

“Ang Comelec po ay naghanda, nag-prepare, gumastos para sa isang election... Nakakapanghinayang iyong nagagastos na pondo ng sambayanan tapos ang boboto lamang ay kakaunti," Garcia said.

Cavite's seventh district consists of 1 city and 3 towns: Trece Martires City, Amadeo, Indang, and Tanza.

—Report from Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News