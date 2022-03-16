Buko vendor Rosel Borante pays for P50 worth of fuel at a nearby station after running out of gas and being forced to push her motorcycle along UN Avenue in Manila on March 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a P200 monthly subsidy for poor Filipino families as an alternative to suspending fuel excise taxes amid skyrocketing oil prices, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The Department of Finance on Tuesday recommended a P33.1 billion subsidy for the "bottom 50 percent of all Filipino households," instead of suspending fuel taxes, which it said would "benefit more the people who have cars and the other richer people."

"Inaprubahan ng Pangulo ang 2 rekomendasyon ng Department of Finance o DOF kaugnay sa pagtaas ng fuel prices; una ang pag-retain ng fuel excise taxes... at pangalawa, ang pagbibigay ng targeted subsidies," said acting Palace spokesman and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

(The President approved the 2 recommendations of the Department of Finance related to rising fuel prices; first, retaining fuel excise taxes.... and second, the distribution of targeted subsidies.)

A moratorium on fuel excise taxes imposed by the TRAIN Law would "reduce government revenues by P105.9 billion" and affect funds for social programs, Andanar said in a press briefing.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III earlier said some 12 million poor households would benefit from the monthly subsidy, with each getting around P2,400 in total this year.

Oil companies on Tuesday increased the price of diesel by as much as P13.15 per liter and gasoline by P7.10 per liter.

More details to follow.