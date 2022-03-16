A woman presents her QR code for vaccination at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila on March 11, 2022. The vaccination site which will be operational every Friday was set up by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Health (DOH) in front of the Quiapo Church to give primary doses for ages 12 and up as well as booster shots for vaccinated adults. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines needs to be amended in the event that government green lights a fourth dose or a second booster for the vulnerable, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The country's vaccine expert panel earlier recommended a fourth jab for the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

The DOH all-experts group or technical advisory group is studying the proposal, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Ito po ay pinag-aaralan ng ating all-experts group. Ang pinakaimportante po kasi is ma-amend muna ang emergency use authority for these 4th doses," she told reporters.

(It is still being studied by our all-experts group. The most important thing is to amend the vaccines' emergency use authority for these 4th doses.)

"Pagkatapos po makapag-usap ng all-experts group, mag-a-apply po ang DOH for an amended EUA so we can be able to do these 4th doses."

(After the discussion of the all-experts group, the DOH will apply for an amended EUA so we can be able to do these 4th doses.)

Video courtesy of PTV

A second COVID-19 booster shot could be useful for the elderly, individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and health workers, said Dr. Imelda Mateo, president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians.

"Sa (for the) immunocompromised, we need the small percent increase of protection... This small additional protection could be useful for high-risk groups during a surge," she told reporters.

"The relatively small increase in efficacy between the third and fourth doses may be attributed to the fact that protection offered by three doses is already quite high."