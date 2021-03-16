Supreme Court junks petition vs PH withdrawal from International Criminal Court



MANILA — The Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously junked petitions challenging President Rodrigo Duterte’s unilateral decision to withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC), two sources confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

The dismissal was due to mootness, the withdrawal having taken effect on March 17, 2019, exactly a year after the instrument of withdrawal was received by the United Nations Secretary General on March 17, 2018.

Duterte announced in March 2018 that the Philippines was withdrawing from the court, a month after ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that the ICC was opening a preliminary examination on the drug war in the Philippines, following receipt of reports of alleged extrajudicial killings during police anti-drug operations.

Two petitions were filed questioning Duterte’s move.

The first petition was filed on May 16, 2018 by opposition Senators Francis Pangilinan, Franklin Drilon, Bam Aquino, Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV, arguing that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty which created the ICC, requires concurrence of at least 2/3 of the members of the Senate.

A second petition was filed by the Philippine Coalition for the ICC (PCICC) on June 13, 2018 claiming the President committed grave abuse of discretion when he decided to withdraw from the ICC solely based on “capricious, whimsical, ridiculous, misleading or misled, incoherent and/or patently false grounds, with no basis in fact, law or jurisprudence.”

Citing alleged bias of UN officials, Duterte claimed the ICC was being used as a political tool against him.

Malacañang had also maintained the treaty did not take effect in the country because it was not published in a newspaper of general circulation.

It also said the Philippine justice system is working, as shown by the conviction of cops involved in the murder of teenager Kian delos Santos, thus it could not be said that Philippine authorities were unwilling or unable to genuinely carry out investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators so as to allow the ICC to step in.

During oral arguments on the petitions in October 2018, Solicitor General Jose Calida insisted the withdrawal from the Rome Statute is the prerogative of the President and a political question that the SC cannot delve into.

He also argued Senate concurrence is required only in ratifying a treaty, not in withdrawing from it.

He added that the withdrawal from the ICC had already become valid and effective through the delivery of a note verbale to the Secretary General of the United Nations.

SC GUIDANCE ON UNILATERAL WITHDRAWAL FROM TREATY

Because the petition was declared moot, the Supreme Court no longer resolved the issues but it did, according to a source, issue “guidance on when a treaty may be unilaterally withdrawn."

The Supreme Court has yet to release a copy of the ruling, which a source said is a 100-page decision written by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Leonen had expressed doubt if the Philippine Supreme Court can annul the decision of the ICC to accept the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute during oral arguments on the petition.