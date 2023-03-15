Rep. Teves seeks 2-month leave from House of Representatives

MANILA (UPDATED) - Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. has written Speaker Martin Romualdez to ask for a two-month leave of absence from the House of Representatives beginning March 9, citing a security threat to his life.

Secretary General Reginald Velasco confirmed that they have received such a letter.

He also said the request of Teves has been forwarded to the House Committee on Ethics.

"Nag-meeting na po 'yung Ethics today, they said they have jurisdiction na tungkol sa mga request ni Cong. Arnie Teves," Velasco told Teleradyo.

Velasco also said at present, Teves is considered "absent" from the House sessions.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The House Ethics and Privileges Committee has acquired jurisdiction and will investigate Teves' failure to return to the country.

"Please be informed that the Committee on Ethics and Privileges in its meeting held today, 15 March 2023, has decided to acquire jurisdiction and to conduct motu proprio investigation over Representative of the Third District of Negros Oriental, Honorable Arnolfo “Arnie” A. Teves, Jr.'s

failure to return to the country despite the direct order of the Honorable Speaker and the expiration of his travel clearance dated 27 February 2023," House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said in a statement released to media by the Speaker's Office.

"Pending submission of the Report by the Committee on Ethics to the Plenary, we leave it to the sound discretion of the Committee to investigate and recommend imposition of the appropriate disciplinary action." Dalipe also said.

Last week, Romualdez issued a statement that he advised Congressman Arnolfo Teves to come home as his travel clearance expired March 9, 2023.



RELATED VIDEO: