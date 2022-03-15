Comelec OKs 'random sampling' of ballots printed during observer 'blackout'

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (right) and commissioner George Garcia inspect the work at the assembly line of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In an unprecedented move, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) vowed Tuesday to allow "random sampling" of ballots printed during the period when stakeholders were refused access in the printing facility amid the omicron surge earlier this year.

"Dun sa panawagan ng ilang sektor, ng ilang abogado na sana daw magkaroon ng random sampling ng balota, pagbibigyan po yun ng Comelec," said newly appointed commissioner George Garcia.

Garcia said parties should at least write to Comelec so the 7-man en banc can formally tackle the move.

"Kung pwede may proper na sulat man lang para kung mapapadala sa amin, kahit ngayong araw, bukas (Wednesday) tatalakayin po namin sa en banc. But definitely at this point ay may instruction na ang ating chairman," Garcia said, referring to fellow new appointee, Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan.

Since last week, several election watchdogs and camps have called out Comelec's restrictions on observers as the poll body prepares for the May 9 elections.

