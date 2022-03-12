Duterte says no issue in Comelec transparency in printing of ballots

Halalan 2022 official ballots will have the following security features: QR codes; security and timing marks; and invisible ultraviolet authentication marks. Screenshot from Comelec livestream/file

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he does not see any reason to be alarmed by claims that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has not been transparent to the public over the ongoing printing of ballots to be used for the 2022 elections.

This even as several groups have sounded the alarm over the supposed lack of transparency by the Comelec’s printing of ballots, claiming the poll body has yet to allow groups inside the National Printing Office and the Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to observe the critical process.

The Comelec has denied that it has turned down requests for groups to observe the printing of the ballots but admitted that they have temporarily postponed observations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I do not believe it because itong mga --- itong Comelec naman ang mga tao diyan ay kilala ko lahat. Ang iyong chairman nga ngayon, si Saidamen, is a Maranao. Iyan ang nilagay kong chairman,” Duterte said.

“Wala akong... Because I think the ballot is being printed sa Bureau of Printing. At palagay ko naman, if there is a requirement that there should be witnesses, I am sure wala akong rason narinig na this particular rule has been disregarded. I have not yet heard of it.”