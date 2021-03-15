2nd PH cube satellite Maya-2 released to space

Photo from S4S Info Team

MANILA — The country’s second cube satellite was released to space on Sunday from the International Space Station, the Department of Science and Technology said.

Maya-2, designed and built by Filipino scholars, was successfully released into orbit by the International Space Station (ISS).

The 1.3-kg satellite can remotely collect data using a Store-and-Forward (S&F) mechanism and capture images and videos using an on-board camera.

It is equipped with an Automatic Packet Reporting System Message Digipeater (APRS-DP), attitude determination and control units for active attitude stabilization and control demonstrations, Perovskite solar cells, and a Latchup-detection chip, the DOST said.

"The successful launch of Maya-2 makes me feel proud. The accomplishment made possible by our young researchers and engineers should make us confident that we can do more in the area of space technology," DOST Sec. Fortunato de la Pena said in a statement.

"I have high hopes that we, as a people, will be able to benefit more from developments in this area - all towards making the quality of life of our people better," he added.

Maya-2 was assembled by engineers Izrael Zenar Bautista, Mark Angelo Purio, and Marloun Sejera who are taking their doctoral degree at the Kyushu Institute of Technology.

In a statement, Bautista said that they are hoping to accomplish all of their plans for the second cube satellite.

“Right now, we hope to execute all our missions with the help of other BIRDS ground stations around the world so that we could utilize the satellites to their full extent,” he said.

The engineers earlier said they included some updates from its first invention, Maya-1, that can help in collecting more data.

“We improved on the communication link by changing the antennas and upgrading the transmitter/receiver. We also included an active attitude control. Maya-1 used passive attitude control,” Bautista had told ABS-CBN News.

“Aside from these, Maya-2 is going to demonstrate new technologies in space such as the Perovskite solar cell and latch-up detection chip. They will also demonstrate the use of satellite structure as an antenna,” he added.

The DOST and STAMINA4Space Program target to launch Maya-3 and Maya-4 this year also.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: