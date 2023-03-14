Tulfo pushes pants option for female students

LGBTQ senior high school students of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina wear their prefered uniform based on their gender identity on December 7, 2022. The Marikina City local government enacted an anti-discrimination ordinance in 2019, where no person at work, school, or community can be denied access tonbasic services based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill that would allow female students the option to wear pants as their uniform in a bid to promote “freedom of choice, gender equality and safety” among students.

"In today's social climate, it is imperative that young women are given another alternative to the traditional skirted uniform in order for them to feel comfortable and promote a gender-neutral environment," Senate Bill 1986 read.

Tulfo explained that while the current uniform policies do not cause harm, it still has a potential to spark gender inequality.

He added that uniform policies must be developed in a way that does not foster gender disadvantage and discrimination.

"In this regard, wearing a skirt as a girl's school uniform shall not be required in both public and private schools. All schools from elementary to college, shall make equal and flexible choices of school uniform for everyone," Tulfo said in the bill.

Apart from providing a comfortable environment for the students, Tulfo cited that wearing pants provide convenience in daily activities.



He also said that wearing pants serves as one’s safety measure against dengue.

“Our students require greater safety as classes also coincide with the rainy season where dengue cases are at peak. With all the other efforts the educational institutions take such as regular search and eradication of mosquito-breeding sites, self-protection is also a must,” Tulfo said.

Although the bill covers all students, it is silent on whether male students can freely express themselves through wearing skirts.

In November 2022, the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila dropped its sex-based guidelines on new uniform to allow students of different gender expression to wear the uniforms they want. - Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News Intern