DOH warns against swimming in unsanitary bodies of water

Department of Health (DOH) officer in charge Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks to the media during a press conference at the DOH headquarters in Manila on September 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – With more people expected to go out and cool down as the summer season approaches, the Department of Health reminds the public to exercise caution and avoid developing different types of illnesses.

In a media forum Tuesday, Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire says should people decide to swim, they should do so in clean bodies of water.

“Pag tayo ay naligo sa pinupuntahan natin na hindi natin sigurado kung saan ang daloy ng tubig nayun, maari tayong makakuha ng sakit,” she said.

The reminder comes following an influx of residents who swam at the Baseco Beach in Manila over the weekend. The health official says swimming in unsanitary bodies of water can cause various diseases.

“Una na diyan ang sakit sa balat at sakit sa tenga, pwedeng pumasok ang tubig sa tenga at magka impeksyon. Sakit sa mata, you get sore eyes if you swim in these places.”

Leptospirosis, amoebiasis, typhoid fever and other gastrointestinal diseases are also among the myriad of illnesses that one can develop in filthy environments.

“Sa ating mga nanay at mga tagapag alaga ng ating mga bata, iwasan natin paliguin ang mga anak sa maruruming tubig lalo na yung mga nahahaluan ng tubig baha.,” Vergeire said.

