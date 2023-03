MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 4,714 out of 6,165 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination given this month.

Sidrey Mel Aldeguer Flores of Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod City topped the exams with a score of 92.10 percent rating.

Velez College and Cebu Doctors University were the top-performing schools on the boards after all of their students passed.

Here are the successful examinees.