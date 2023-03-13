The remains of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo have been transferred to his hometown in Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Many residents, mostly students, waited the funeral convoy along the highway. They are carrying and waiving white flaglets.

More supporters and students also gathered along the national highway going to the Siaton gymnasium.

The family are thankful for the outpouring of support.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa mga estudyante sa mga teacher sa iba pang kababayan namin dito na ipinakita talaga nila ang kanilang suporta sa aming governor," Alvin Truita, one of the relatives of Degamo said.

Mayor Janice Degamo of Pamplona, the widow of Degamo, was emotional as she asked the supporters to go with the family in seeking justice not just for the governor but also for the 8 individuals killed in the March 4 attack.

But she is thankful on the progress of the case.

“Pagbisita ni Sec. Galvez, hopeful ang kanyang balita although hindi ko pwedeng i divulge sa public but if you can still recall yung kanyang the day of reckoning na sinabi. So nabuhayan talaga kami at lalo kaming magku cooperate with the investigation body ma-address talaga ang kailangang ma-address," she said.

Some residents like Violeta Tumimbang, who paid their last respects, were also emotional.

“Nakaka-awa si Gob mabait siya, mabait siya”, she said.

The wake of the governor at the gymnasium will be until Tuesday.

The remains will be transferred to his house in Bonawon, Siaton where he will be laid to rest at a burial ground just inside the compound of their house.

RELATED VIDEO