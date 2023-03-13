Carcar City, Cebu culls 800 hogs to curb ASF spread

Carcar in Cebu culled 300 hogs over the weekend to prevent the spread of African swine fever in the city. Carcar City LGU

CEBU — Carcar City, Cebu has begun culling its hogs after blood samples from its slaughterhouses tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

Over 800 hogs in the city's 3 barangays were culled over the weekend, as officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Visayas visited Carcar and met with its local agriculture officials.

In a statement, the Carcar City government said the regional DA office would provide assistance to hog raisers whose livelihoods were affected by ASF.

Repopulation and disinfection efforts in the city were also set after the culling operation.

Although ASF does not affect humans, the contagious disease could lead to unhealthy hogs which may also cause their deaths.

Meanwhile, the local police have strengthened quarantine checkpoints in the city.

This, as the Carcar government ordered the ban of pork products from entering the city.

The ban has caused some lechon makers to increase their prices because of the lean supply.

Henry Llaguno, who used to source his hogs from Negros Island, said he was having a hard time searching for new supply sources following the ban.

“It has been so hard for us,” he said.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) was also conducting surveillance activities in the city to prevent the spread of ASF.

—Report from Annie Perez

