MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday assured Negros locals that the island was not being militarized following the deployment of special military troops to help in peacekeeping efforts in Negros Oriental.

The government earlier said that 2 brigades and a light reaction company would help police officials address the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental after the March 4 bloodbath that killed Governor Roel Degamo and 8 other civilians.

“Gusto namin ipaalam sa lahat na iyong mga sundalo na mai-involve sa joint task force ay matagal nang nasa isla,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a public briefing.

(We want to inform everyone that soldiers who will be involved in the joint task force have been in the province for a long time.)

“Sila po ay makikipagtrabaho sa PNP (Philippine National Police) para ma-suppress ang violence at lawlessness sa Negros Oriental at makapagsuporta din sa madaliang pagkakahuli ng mga pumatay kay Gov. Degamo at iba pa,” Medel added.

(They will work with the PNP to suppress the violence and lawlessness in Negros Oriental and support the immediate arrest of those who killed Gov. Degamo.)

He said the deployed military units would also work on counter-insurgency efforts in the province.

“Dito mararamdaman ng tao na ang presensya ng sundalo ay hindi dagdag gulo ngunit para… magkaroon ng kapanatagan na wala nang mangyayaring gulo dahil nandiyan na ang mga sundalo,” he said.

(This way, people will feel that the presence of our soldiers is not meant to create additional chaos but ensure that that there will be no more trouble.)

The AFP is also set to open a program that will monitor former military officials who have been discharged from service, he said.

The Philippine Army is also considering to provide “retooling” programs for soldiers who have pending cases before the military court to ensure that they have other skills they can use to earn a living should they be discharged from the service.

The slew of new programs within the military comes after authorities found that 3 of the gunmen in the Degamo slay case were former soldiers.