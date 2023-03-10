Police cordon off the the home of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona after he was shot by still unknown assailants on March 4, 2023. The shooting comes more than two weeks since the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections' resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race. Photo courtesy of the PNP

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is eyeing transition programs for its discharged personnel who have "dangerous" skills that could be used for crimes, an official said on Friday, after 3 former soldiers were tagged in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Three of the alleged gunmen in Degamo's slay include a former sergeant who was discharged after he “went amok” and took absences without leave, another ex-sergeant allegedly involved in illegal drugs, and a former corporal accused of “misbehavior before the enemy.”

"We have taught these people the skill that is very dangerous if used in crimes or in lawlessness. So I think it is also our responsibility to make sure this skill sets that they have learned will not be used against our own people," AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said of discharged soldiers.

"These personnel have forgotten that the very reason of our existence in the Armed Forces of the Philippines is to protect our people. And therefore, we have to make sure that this remains with them even after the service," he told ANC.

The military will review its transition and assistance program for former personnel, Aguilar said.

“This program is intended for the retiring personnel. Now, the Philippine Army is thinking of including those who will be separated from the service because of the cases they are facing,” he told ANC.

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and retired General Dionisio Santiago has said that some soldiers allegedly become hitmen after being dismissed from services due to the lack of pension.



“Kung dismissed walang pension 'yan so 'yun ang problema. Kung walang pension 'yan at walang trabaho, napakadaling i-entice 'yan,” he said.

“Kasi dito ang problema natin, ang mga uniformed ay nakakabili ka.”

(If a soldier is dismissed, he has no pension, so that’s the problem. If you have no pension or job, you are easy to entice into illegal activities. Because our problem here is you can buy the services of former uniformed men.)