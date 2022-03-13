Philippine Army holds recruitment caravan

Applicants sign up inside the Philippine Army General Headquarters along Lawton Avenue in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on March 12, 2022. The Army held a two-day recruitment caravan to showcase their assets and attract applicants for regular personnel, reservists or Civilian Human Resource of the Philippine Army. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Army is undertaking a recruitment caravan for those aspiring to join the armed forces.

The 2-day recruitment caravan began Saturday at the Philippine Army Grandstand at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

It is open to those who want to become regular personnel, reservists or civilian human resource of the Army.

The Army's recruitment officers are also conducting short seminars on privileges and career opportunities within the organization.

Aside from recruitment, the Army also displayed its protection gear and combat equipment for public viewing.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

