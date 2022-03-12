President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on February 28, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/file

The Philippine government has achieved its peace objectives in Muslim Mindanao under the present administration, President Rodrigo Duterte declared in an interview Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with the controversial Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte said there is already a relative peace in Mindanao, as a direct result of the efforts of his government to establish the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the deployment of military forces to keep the peace in Jolo, Sulu.

“I think we have relatively a peaceful Mindanao, Pastor. The contentious issue in the yesterdays were the BARMM at napagbigyan naman natin si Murad, and dito sa Jolo, in-order-an ko ang Armed Forces to place one division, marami ‘yan. And so medyo nagkalma na,” Duterte said, adding that there had been no recent incidents of kidnappings and violence in the area.

Duterte also spokes about his "good rapport" with Moro leaders of Mindanao.

“And I think that just allow them in the governance of our country and give them enough elbowroom to, you know, just govern without interference of armed groups,” Duterte said.

“The Moro hatred dahang-dahang nawala sa kanila because gipagbigyan natin sila sa lahat at anong hiningi nila. As a matter of fact, my last --- pinakamarami sa administrasyon ko na maraming mga Moro,” he continued, noting, among others, his recent appointment of former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan as Comelec chair.

“So sinadya ko ‘yan para wala silang masabi that they are being left out. And for the long list of prosecutors and judges, marami akong in-appoint, lady Moro judges at ‘yung mga prosecutors,” he said.

“I think that we have achieved militarily the objectives of keeping the peace in Mindanao. God willing, if this will be the --- if the equilibrium nama-maintain, we are trouble-free. I hope --- I hope and I pray of course.”