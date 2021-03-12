PH logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest so far in 2021

People pass by a fenced portion of the Ayala Museum in Makati on March 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday reported a 4,578 confirmed COVID-19 infections, the highest in 6 months, pushing the country's total to 611,618.

This, as Metro Manila mayors agreed to reimpose curfew hours for two weeks starting Monday, and the OCTA Research group sounded the alarm on the spike of infections in the capital region in recent weeks.

The day's fresh cases is considered the highest since Sept. 14 last year, when the Department of Health (DOH) announced 4,699 confirmed infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

Active cases reached 52,012, with 92.2 percent of the patients experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, according to the health department.

The total number of active infections is also considered the highest since Oct. 17 last year, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Deaths rose to 12,694 after the DOH logged 87 more COVID-related fatalities.

ABS-CBN IRG also noted that the day's deaths is the highest announced by DOH in a single day since Feb. 20, when the agency announced 239 deaths.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 272 to 546,912, data showed.

