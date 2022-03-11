People line up for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on January 04, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines "should be ready" to face another variant of concern as it increased its target number of jabs to fend off mutations, a health official said Friday after the World Health Organization identified "deltacron" or a combination of the delta and omicron variants.

The Philippine Genome Center is monitoring developments on the new variant of concern, Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said.

"Based on our experience in the past and many experiences we have gathered throughout the response, we should be ready to face another variant of concern," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told ANC's Headstart.

Government has adjusted to 90 million its target population to be inoculated against COVID-19 by end of second quarter or before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down, according to Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC).

"Last year it was 70 percent which was 70 million but we need to increase it because of the variants," she said.

Authorities on Thursday launched the fourth round of the "national vaccination days" which aims to administer 1.8 million jabs particularly for the elderly, those who have yet to receive their second dose, and those who still do not have their booster shots, Cabotaje earlier said.

The Philippines is also considering to donate near expiry doses of Gamaleya, Pfizer, and Moderna if the Food and Drug Administration would not allow the extension of their shelf life, Cabotaje said.

"Initially we were looking at about 5 to 6 million but with the extension of shelf life we may be able to use some of these vaccines in the country," she said.

APPREHENSION WITH RUSSIAN VACCINE

Meantime, some Filipinos have expressed apprehension in getting Russia's Sputnik V vaccine following its delayed arrival last year, Cabotaje said.

"Initially there was good uptake of Gamaleya. When the second doses did not arrive on time, the citizens are now hesitant to get their Gamaleya shots thinking they might not get their 2nd shot," she said.

"Some countries do not recognize the Russian brand. For those going abroad this might be a problem of choice."

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 64 million individuals, of which 10.8 million have received their booster shots as of Thursday, according to Cabotaje.