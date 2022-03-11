MANILA—A newly appointed poll body official is ready to face any inquiry in connection with the allegations made by a lawyer of a convicted drug lord, the Commission on Elections said Friday.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio alleged his client Herbert Colanggo gave then Justice Assistant Secretary Aimee Neri P10 million to "fix" the latter's robbery case before the Supreme Court.

"I raised the matter with Commissioner Neri herself and she assured me that she was ready to face these charges in the proper forum. So, I guess we'll just have to wait until that happens," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told ANC's "Rundown."

The poll body will also wait if Colanggo's camp will oppose Neri's confirmation before the Commission on Appointments, he said.

"Other than that, of course, Commissioner Neri assures the public that all of these accusations are not substantiated and that ultimately they will be proven false," Jimenez added.

Topacio claimed that when Colanggo was convicted in 2018, Neri allegedly returned only P7 million.

Herajen Colanggo, the daughter of Herbert, tried to collect the remaining P3 milliion from Neri last year but Neri allegedly had her arrested over "extortion," he said.

"Let me make it clear. It is not the issue as to whether the money was returned or not, that is a minor issue in this case. The issue in this case is the act of a public official in claiming to be able to fix cases in the Supreme Court," Topacio told ABS-CBN News.

Neri was among the 3 new Comelec officials appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte this week.

Before her appointment, she previously held posts in the Department of Justice, Bureau of Immigration and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

She has yet to comment on the allegation.