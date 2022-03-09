New Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (4th from left) poses for a photo opportunity with the poll body’s commissioners (from left) Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, and Rey Bulay during the turnover ceremony at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros Manila on March 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The newly appointed chairman and commissioners of the Commission of Elections (Comelec) formally assumed office Wednesday, vowing to maintain their independence amid concerns of conflict of interest and alleged lack of competence.

New Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri were physically present during the welcome ceremony for them, while Commissioner George Garcia only attended virtually in their en banc session earlier in the day.

In his speech, Pangarungan thanked President Rodrigo Duterte, his fraternity brother and school mate from San Beda Law, for appointing him to the poll body.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for the trust he has bestowed upon this humble public servant to lead one of the most instrumental institutions of democracy. I come here with the mission of further strengthening this Commission," he said.

Despite their links, Pangarungan said he would be independent.

"I stand before you today as a defender of democracy who will be independent and conscientious in giving life to the fundamental freedom of suffrage," Pangarungan said.

Pangarungan said he would prioritize giving more benefits to Comelec employees.

"We need to take good care of our employees as our workforce is our biggest asset. It is therefore very important and I will make it a priority that all employees be given every opportunity for growth. We will maximize all the benefits that come with working for the Comelec. Every official and employees should be given what they are due so that, in return, I could demand their best and topnotch service for this Commission," the new chairman said.

Meanwhile, Neri emphasized her background as a lawyer for 15 years.

"As a member of the legal profession, I will continue to uphold the oath I made when I became a full-fledged lawyer for 15 years. And as a public servant for almost 17 years, in the judiciary and the executive, the trust reposed by the public is sacred... It is my personal oath to the Filipino people to repay the public by being truthful to the values and mandate of the Comelec," she said.

Neri was a consultant to the Davao City Mayor’s office before joining the Duterte administration in various capacities at the Department of Justice, Bureau of Immigration, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

While at the DSWD, she filed a case for extortion against a daughter of a convicted drug lord who had claimed she merely wanted to recover money they gave to Neri to “fix” a case against her father.

Neri declined requests for interviews with the media at the Comelec.

The appointment of Pangarungan, Neri, and Garcia met criticisms from some election watchdogs, with Kontra Daya saying some of them have no experience in election law or has too much baggage from previous private practice.

