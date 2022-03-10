Vice President Leni Robredo greets supporters at the Bayugan City People’s Rally in Agusan del Sur on March 9, 2022. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday said she was "excited" to bring her presidential campaign to the so-called "Solid North", a decades-long power base of her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's family.

Robredo on Saturday will visit Cagayan and Isabela, which were among the northern Luzon provinces where Marcos scored a huge lead against her during the 2016 vice presidential race.

In her last showdown with Marcos, Robredo said it was "suicidal" to visit his bailiwick "in the sense na 'di mo alam kung may haharap sa iyo (that you did not know if anyone would face you)."

"Ngayon iba eh. Months before kami pumunta, 'yung mga volunteers doon, sobrang active na," Robredo said. "They may not approximate the numbers na nandoon sa kabilang kampo, pero wala ako nito noon eh.

(It's different this time. Months before our visit, the volunteers there were already very active. They may not approximate the numbers in the other camp, but I did not have this before.)

"Ngayon, parang mas confident ako sa pagbisita, knowing na pagpunta namin may magho-host sa amin, may sasalo sa amin," she said in a chance interview with reporters.

(Now, I'm more confident in visiting, knowing that when we go, someone will host us, catch us.)

Robredo noted her volunteers in Isabela in February protested the removal of her campaign tarpaulins and murals.







"Excited ako to go, knowing na may mga naglalakas ng loob despite the difficulties," she said of her supporters.

(I'm excited to go knowing that people dared to support me, despite the difficulties.)

Isabela in 2016 delivered some 504,000 votes for Marcos and about 86,000 votes for Robredo.

Neighboring Cagayan boosted Marcos' numbers by some 320,000 votes against Robredo's around 53,000 votes.

Robredo won the vice presidential race with an overall margin of 260,000 against Marcos, her then closest rival. He claimed the race was rigged and contested her victory. The Supreme Court last year threw out his petition.

"Ganoon naman 'yun eh, meron talagang mga lugar na naturally sa iyo. Pag punta mo, pumunta ka man o hindi, naturally sa iyo," said Robredo, who hails from Bicol region.

(It's just like that. There are areas that are naturally yours. Whether you go there or not, they are naturally yours.)

"May mga lugar din na kailangan mong mag-exert ng more effort. And 'yung pagpunta sa north, admittedly, kailangan mag-exert ng more effort. Pero wala naman—ako, basta nakapag-reach out tayo sa kanila, better than not going," she continued.



(There are also areas where you need to exert more effort. And in going to the north, admittedly, more effort should be exerted. But there's no—for me, as long as we reached out to them, that is better than not going.)



