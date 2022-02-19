The words "freedom wall" and "BBM for pres" are written on the pink wall in Ipil village, Echague town, Isabela. Handout The wall used for a mural depicting Leni Robredo is painted over as armed, uniformed individuals stand guard. Handout Members of the group Youth for Leni-Isabela pose with the mural they put up depicting Leni Robredo. Handout

MANILA—An Isabela election official on Saturday said he ordered painting over a mural in Echague town depicting presidential candidate Leni Robredo, describing the artwork as “prohibited propaganda material.“

Atty. Michael Camangeg, Isabela provincial election supervisor, said the area was not designated for election promotions.

"Kung titignan mo ’yung mural na ’yun, it’s a form of campaign propaganda tapos ’yung size niya beyond 2 by 3 feet,” said Atty. Michael Camangeg, Isabela provincial election supervisor.

"So I have to apply ’yung Section 26 ng ating Comelec resolution 10730, which says that Comelec may motu propio immediately for the removal, destruction and confiscation of any prohibited propaganda material. So ’yun ang basis natin kaya pinapintahan natin ’yun.

"Siguro it’s a private property on the back portion of it. Pero on the side of the road, accessible siya. So, sa akin naman, wala tayong nilabag na batas."

According to the Youth for Leni-Isabela, the mural, done on private property in Ipil Village, was painted white on February 17, Thursday.

The group repainted the wall pink, but the supporters found on Friday that the wall was vandalized with the words "Freedom Wall" and "BBM for Pres" in reference to Robredo's rival, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Earlier this week, authorities in Santiago city were filmed taking down campaign materials promoting Robredo at the headquarters of her supporters in the area.