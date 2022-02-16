Comelec insists on power to dismantle campaign materials in private properties

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo prepare to install campaign posters inside a tenement compound in Sta. Ana, Manila on February 8, 2022. The official campaign period for the May 9 national elections started on the same day, covering candidates for President, Vice President, Senator, and Party-list groups. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is under fire Wednesday after several videos of its enforcers dismantling campaign materials in private properties went viral on social media, with some describing the incidents as "trespassing" and suppression of free speech.

In a tweet, former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon said that if Comelec-affiliated enforcers enter private properties without permission to take down campaign materials, it should be considered "trespassing."

If they enter private properry without permission then it is tresspassing . https://t.co/jJnFsjR9J9 — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) February 16, 2022

"If they enter private property without permission then it is trespassing," said Guanzon, a lawyer.

On Wednesday, Comelec's Oplan Baklas personnel dismantled some tarpaulins displayed at a Robredo-Pangilinan volunteers' center in Quezon City. Supporters of Robredo argued that the area is a private property, outside the jurisdiction of Comelec.

TINGNAN: Tinatanggal na ng Comelec at MMDA ang mga oversized campaign poster sa EDSA.



Bukod sa lagpas ang mga ito sa 2x3 ft, wala ito sa common poster areas.



Sinimulan ng ahensiya ang region-wide 'Operation Baklas' sa Pasay at itutuloy hanggang sa Monumento | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/k4Hy6PhCFg — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 16, 2022

Election lawyer Emil Marañon also criticized the Comelec's actions, even calling their enforcers "thugs."

"Entering private premises/spaces to retrieve posters is of course illegal without a search warrant. Comelec needs to police its ranks. Criminal and administrative cases should be filed against these thugs," Marañon said.

The lawyer added these incidents are "worrisome."

"The recurring reports of Comelec’s arbitrary and wanton removal of posters by private citizens in their private properties are worrisome. This is not only an election offense, but a clear suppression of the public’s right to free speech," Marañon added.

In a press conference last Feb. 8, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez addressed the potential controversy, saying they have the authority to regulate campaign materials even in personal spaces.

Can the Comelec dismantle & confiscate campaign materials even in your private property?



In a press conference last week, Comelec spokesman @jabjimenez insists they have authority to do so.



Watch his explanation: pic.twitter.com/3Y8ssGuBNJ — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) February 16, 2022

"Our rule is that even if you're posting on private property, you cannot post in excess of the allowed sizes. You can post campaign materials in your personal property but you're still going to have to abide by the size requirement," Jimenez said.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10730 or the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the Fair Elections Act, campaign posters should comply with the allowable size of 2ft x 3ft.

RELATED VIDEO