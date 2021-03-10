Manila to distribute food boxes to barangays under lockdown

A resident prepares after the city government ordered a 4-day lockdown in Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on March 10, 2021. Jonathn Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Manila is set to begin Wednesday the distribution of food boxes for 2 barangays and 2 hotels that were placed under lockdown due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said around 2,000 families from Barangay 351, which covers San Lazaro and Tayuman, and Barangays 699 and 725 in Malate, would receive the food boxes containing rice, canned goods, and coffee.

"Many people are losing their jobs and businesses are shutting down, and hunger will be a huge impact on our city's residents," the mayor said in a statement.

"So many were saying, 'Hindi nga kami mamamatay sa COVID, pero mamamatay naman kami sa gutom.' Pipilitin natin sa lungsod na walang pamilyang magugutom." he said.

(Many were saying, 'We will not die of COVID, but we will die of hunger.' We will make sure that no one in the city will go hungry.)

The said villages were placed under a 4-day lockdown earlier this week after Barangay 351 logged 12 active cases, while Barangay 725 recorded 14 active cases.

In Barangay 699, the Malate Bayview Mansion, with 14 cases, and Hop Inn Hotel, with 3 cases, were also placed under lockdown because of the reported infections.

