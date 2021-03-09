Philippines, Novavax to sign deal for 30 million COVID-19 shots mid-week: Palace

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, Oct. 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA — The Philippines and US-based coronavirus vaccine maker Novavax will sign a supply deal mid-week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The agreement, due to be signed on Wednesday, will cover 30 million Novavax COVID-19 shots, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Novavax Inc's chief executive said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if US regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed as soon as April.

Novavax can already manufacture its shots at scale and will be able to have tens of millions of doses stockpiled and ready to ship in the United States when it receives authorization, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said.

"It will be substantial - in the many tens of millions or a hundred million," Erck said in an interview.

An early data readout in January from its UK trial showed the vaccine to be around 96 percent effective against the original version of the coronavirus and around 86 percent effective against the now widely circulating variant first discovered in Britain.

Novavax completed enrollment of its 30,000-subject US-based trial in February.

The Philippines has received 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech through a donation by China, and 525,600 doses from Britain's AstraZeneca through vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.

— With a report from Reuters

