Justice chief orders NBI to probe slay of Calbayog City mayor, others

MANILA - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and 4 others.

The Philippine National Police said Aquino, his police escort, and driver were killed on Monday afternoon in an alleged shootout with policemen, which Samar 1st District Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento refuted.

Two policemen who supposedly exchanged gunfire with the camp of Aquino also died, added the PNP.

Guevarra's directive is contained in Department Order 057 issued Tuesday.

"(NBI) OIC (Eric) Distor is hereby directed to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation directly to the Office of the Secretary within ten (10) days and periodically thereafter," Guevarra's order read.

JUST IN: Justice Sec Menardo Guevarra officially orders NBI to probe killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and other persons yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FAaZbyJ8PF — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 9, 2021

Guevarra told reporters the investigation is referred to the NBI "for the simple reason" that the "other party involved" is the PNP.

"'Yun ang na-gather naming information, na ang naka-engkuwentro allegedly ay police officers," Guevarra said.

(That's the information we gathered, that the mayor had an armed encounter with alleged police officers.)

"So magkakaibang version yan. So siyempre para objective and impartial investigation, I will direct the NBI today to investigate the incident."

(There are different versions. So in order to ensure objective and impartial investigation, I will direct the NBI today to investigate the incident.)

Police shot first at the mayor's vehicle, Sarmiento said, citing witnesses.

"Doon naman sa mga nang-ambush, masakit sabihin kaya lang mga naka-uniporme ito, mga miyembro pa ng PNP. Ako'y nagtataka bakit naka-bonnet at saka naka-M-203 pa. Talagang handang-handa," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(To those who conducted the ambush, it is painful to say but they were in uniform, they were members of the PNP. I am wondering why they were wearing bonnet and using M-203. It was all planned.)

According to a statement from the PNP Public Information Office, the PNP personnel involved in the shooting are from its Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, who were conducting Red Teaming inspection in the area.

Aside from the 5 fatalities, a civilian employee from Aquino's camp, and one personnel from the PNP side were wounded during the incident.

"The group of Mayor Aquino was alleged to have initiated the shootout when his close-in security fired at the unmarked vehicle of the IMEG-PDEU group that was traveling in the same direction along the road," the PNP statement read.

"The IMEG-PDEU group denies that Mayor Aquino was a subject of their operations or that he was targeted," it added.

A Special Investigation Task Group created by the PNP Eastern Visayas will confirm the veracity of that statement.

The PNP-PIO said other police personnel involved in the incident "claimed they were initially unaware of the passengers on board the vehicle that fired up on them" and only learned after the firefight that the vehicle is owned by Aquino. This will also be validated by the SITG, it added.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News