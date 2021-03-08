Calbayog City mayor's vehicle ambushed; 3 dead, 1 in critical condition - PNP

MANILA - Three people were killed while another is in critical condition after the vehicle of Mayor Ronaldo Aquino of Calbayog City in Samar was ambushed Monday afternoon, police said.

Based on initial information, Aquino was in the vehicle when the ambush happened at the Laboyao Bridge in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City around 5:30 p.m.

Police has yet to confirm what happened to Aquino, as it also has yet to disclose the identities of the victims.

The suspects were aboard two private vehicles, according to police, and an exchange of gunfire happened between the two parties.

The incident has been reported to the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, according to the organization's spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

Usana said that aside from Aquino and his companions, some police personnel were involved in the shooting incident.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas ordered Brig. Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus, Region 8 Police director, to investigate "the supposed encounter," said Usana.

"We will keep the public informed at the soonest possible time" he added.

More details to follow.

- with a report from Sharon Evite