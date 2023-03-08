Panukalang batas hinggil sa teenage pregnancy, isinusulong sa Senado

Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the hybrid hearing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 on the use of Filipinos in scam operations abroad. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File.

MAYNILA -- Kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng International Women's Day, isinusulong sa Senado ang pagsasabatas ng Senate Bill 1979 o Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancies Bill.

Ayon sa may akda ng panukala na si Senator Risa Hontiveros, layon nitong maiwasan ang maagang pagbubuntis ng kabataan o adolescent pregnancy.

Lumalabas kasi umano sa isang pag-aaral na dumarami ang bilang ng mga nabubuntis na kabataang may edad na 10 hanggang 14.

"While teen pregnancy in the country has been declining, data that some experts still question since we were in lockdowns for more than a year, a worrying trend among very young girls has emerged. There was a recorded increase in cases of pregnancies in the 10-14 year old age group. Some of them are elementary school children, elementary school children who will now be carrying a child while still just in the cusp of their own childhoods. These are thousands of students whose education will be disrupted at the very least and ended at the worst," ani Hontiveros.

Bukod sa epekto ng maagang pagbubuntis sa buhay ng mga nakararanas nito, malaki rin umano ang epekto sa ekonomiya ng dumaraming bilang ng teen pregnancy.

"Teen pregnancy costs a young mother as high as ₱83,000 a year, with NEDA estimating that the Philippine economy loses as much as ₱42 billion in lifetime income. These macro level numbers are easy to quantify, but for our young parents, their losses may be incalculable in terms of lost opportunities or missed chances," giit ni Hontiveros.

Ayon sa senadora, mapipigilan ang dumaraming bilang ng teen pregnancy sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mas masusing edukasyon sa mga kabataan ukol dito.

"SB Number 1979 seeks to address the issue of adolescent pregnancy through various methods, such as the faithful implementation of comprehensive sexuality education and the delivery of necessary sexual and reproductive information and services to young Filipinos when they need it, when they ask for it, and when they seek it. Para din po sa kaalaman ng lahat, ang SRH services po ay para sa mga teens lagpas sa edad na 15 years old, the recommended age by the UN, DOH and non-government organizations based on the evolving capacities of adolescents. Pag mas bata sa 15, kailangan pa din ang pahintulot ng magulang or responsible adults designated by the State. In all cases, may mandatory counselling po by accredited social workers," ayon kay Hontiveros.

Layon din umano ng panukala na bigyang proteksyon ang mga maagang nagkaanak tulad ng pagbibigay ng maternal health care services, post-natal family planning, parenting workshops, at psycho-social support.

"In addition, the bill also seeks to strengthen the referral pathways in cases of sexual violence against adolescents by instituting mandated reportorial requirements when there are observed and identified signs of abuse," dagdag ng senadora.



