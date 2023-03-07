Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) hold a “price hike protest” at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City on March 04, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippine government will provide P500 for 2 months to some 9.3 million households to help them cope with quickening inflation, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Tuesday.

Diokno said government allotted P9.3 billion for the targeted cash transfer program.

"Napakaimportante din na since mataas ang inflation, ipagpatuloy natin ang mga ayuda na binibigay natin sa mga kailangan," the finance chief said.

The funding source has already been identified and this will be released "in a few days or weeks," he said.

The list of the 9.3 million beneficiaries, he said, will come from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Government will also shell out P26.6 billion as continued provision of subsidies for the vulnerable sector. This includes expanding the "Kadiwa" program, fuel discounts, and fuel subsidy to the transport sector.

FUEL DISCOUNTS

Government will provide P13.3 billion for fertilizer discounts, while P1 billion has been allotted for the fuel discount to farmers and fisherfolk. Some P3 billion will be given to the transport sector as fuel subsidy, he said.

Inflation slowed down in February to 8.6 percent from 8.7 percent in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The PSA attributed this to the recent slower movement of transport-related prices including gasoline, diesel and motorcycles.

More details to follow.