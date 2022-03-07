Robredo's dream: A future where women's strength is not questioned

An estimated 40,000 Ilonggos showed up to express their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Iloilo Sports Complex on February 25, 2022. It was the biggest political rally of all time in Iloilo, according to the province's own political leaders, Senator Frank Drilon and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas. The rally turned into a mini-concert after the legendary Pinoy rock star, former Eraserheads frontman, Ely Buendia, performed some of the band's hit songs. VP Leni Media Bureau, handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday sought to uphold the rights and welfare of Filipino women, ahead of the celebration of International Women's Day.

"Sana dumating ang oras na hindi na natin kailangan ipaalala sa mundo na mahusay ang kababaihan... Hindi na kailangan dumating na kapag eleksyon may magsasabi na hindi ako boboto sa kanya kasi babae siya," Robredo said.

(I hope the time comes when we no longer have to remind the world that women are exceptional, where people would no longer refuse to vote for a candidate just because she is a woman.)

Robredo, who signed a covenant, also praised women volunteers and women's rights advocates present in the event, recognizing the gender-based challenges they have faced.

"Survivors ng sex trafficking, EJK, survivors ng binastos, survivors ng di binigyan ng makatarungan na trabaho; marami tayo pinagdadaanan, pero pinakita natin na gaano man kahirap yun nakatayo pa rin tayo dahil babae tayo."

(Survivors of sex trafficking, of extra-judicial killings, those who have been harassed and discriminated against in the workplace; we have all been through challenges, but we have shown how strong we are, because we are women.)

The covenant seeks to improve programs and initiatives for women's health, livelihood, participation, and against violence.

It was also signed by members of Robredo's senate slate including Atty. Chel Diokno, Congressman Teddy Baguilat, and Atty. Sonny Matulla.

The commitment included expanding the implementation of RA 10354 or the "Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012", the Magna Carta of Women, the Safe Spaces Act, as well as the execution of RA 11596 prohibiting child marriages.

The covenant was signed the same day as President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's signing of the law raising the age of consent from 12 to 16 years old.

The covenant also committed to expedite the release of pending certificates of ancestral domain titles.

It also pledged support to programs targeted for victims of state-sponsored violence and humanitarian disasters.

"Ang pinagtatrabahuhan natin ngayon papunta sa panahon na hindi na natin kailangan ipagtanggol ang sarili natin, hindi na natin kailangan magbigay ng ebidensya na malakas din tayo," Robredo said.

(We are working towards a world where we no longer have to defend and prove our strength and our worth.)