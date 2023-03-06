Secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development Erwin Tulfo attends the Commission on Appointments hearing at the Philippine Senate on November 22, 2022. File photo. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA -- The Petition for Disqualification against Erwin Tulfo has been raffled to the Commission on Elections Second Division, according to Comelec chair George Garcia.

The Comelec last week suspended the proclamation of Tulfo, the Nominee Next-In-Line of ACT-CIS Party-list Group in view of the filing of a Petition for Disqualification against him on February 28.

Atty. Moises S. Tolentino, Jr. has sought the disqualification of Tulfo on allegations pertaining to "question of citizenship" and "conviction by final judgment of a crime involving moral turpitude."

“Accordingly, under Section 8 of said Rule 5 of Resolution No. 9366, the proclamation of a nominee may be suspended notwithstanding the fact that the group or organization received the winning number of votes in such elections, if the evidence in the Petition for Disqualification is strong and such remains unresolved,” the Comelec said last week.

