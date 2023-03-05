Chilly weather in Metro Manila, Luzon due to northeast monsoon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Good news, Kapamilya! There is no low pressure area or cyclone affecting the Philippine area of responsibility that could bring inclement weather in the coming days, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

The northeast monsoon, however, will bring chilly weather with temperatures in Metro Manila ranging from 21-30 degrees Celsius and 12-22 degrees Celsius in Baguio City.

PAGASA said cloudy skies and rains will prevail over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao and Aurora while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains is expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Kalinga.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province. The coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.

The Shear line, meanwhile, will bring cloudy weather with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.