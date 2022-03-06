Filipinos from Ukraine arrive in Manila. Courtesy DFA

MANILA - More Filipinos and their dependents from Ukraine arrived in Manila Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, DFA said 4 Filipino adults, 3 Filipino-Ukrainian children and their Ukranian mothers arrived Sunday afternoon via a Qatar Airlines flight. The group, who came from Kyiv and other areas in the western part of Ukraine, left from Warsaw in Poland Saturday.

They were assisted by Philippine officials to travel from Kyiv to Lviv, and from Lviv to Warsaw. Upon arriving in Poland, they were once again assisted by the Philippine Embassy for the processing of their travel documents and visas, as well as their flights and COVID-19 tests.

Another group of 2 Filipino adults, a Filipino-Ukrainian child and his Ukrainian mother are also expected to arrive Sunday, while a group of 3 Filipinos from Kyiv also departed for Manila on their account.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Feb. 24, targeting cities with weapons strikes. President Vladimir Putin confirmed the "military operation" supposedly to defend separatists in the east of Ukraine.

The Philippines, in its statement at the UNGA, said it "condemn(s) the use of separatism and secession as a weapon of diplomacy for inviting and inflicting terrible cruelties and indiscriminate killings far in excess of that of any other kind of conflict."

"The principle of sovereignty and the sovereign equality of States is enshrined in the UN Charter. All States enjoy the right to full sovereignty in all their areas of jurisdiction," it added.

