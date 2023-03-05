UAAP: Ten-man FEU holds UP to 1-1 draw

Action between FEU and UP in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- For the second straight week, Far Eastern University survived the early exit of a key player to earn a 1-1 draw against the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Tamaraws broke the deadlock in the first half thanks to Khent Brian Valenzuela's strike in the 10th minute of the game. However, their happiness was temporary as they saw themselves go down to 10 men soon after.

Tamaraws defender Ace Amita was given a straight red card in the 33rd minute for bringing down UP's Francis Tacardon and denying him a goalscoring opportunity.

"I think we started well," said FEU coach Vince Santos. "Very unfortunate to go down a man again so early against a side that's organized. Very difficult.

"I will take the result today. I feel a little bit let down because we were already up a goal and we couldn't handle the speed on the left side and we had to make a change but we should have made it earlier," he added.

Now with the numerical advantage, UP could have equalized soon after but luck was on FEU's side. The Fighting Maroons were awarded a penalty after FEU's RJ Pescadera brought down UP's Florenz Tacardon.

UP striker Anton Guarina then stepped up to take the spot-kick, only for him to hit the post. Guarina would redeem himself in the 53rd minute when he leveled the contest from close range.

Neither side could find the back of the net the rest of the way, as they each settled for a point after a tightly-contested match.

"We missed a penalty and one more penalty could have been called," lamented UP coach Anto Gonzales. "That was a missed chance but hats off to the boys for not losing focus and composure despite the missed opportunities."