Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. talks to reporters after a command conference at the headquarters of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office on Mar. 5, 2023. Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

DUMAGUETE CITY — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Sunday assured the residents of Negros Oriental that he would seek justice for the province's slain governor, Roel Degamo.

Degamo died following an attack inside his home in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town yesterday.

“This has no place in our country…let me assure you this, huhulihin po natin ang mastermind,” Abalos in a press conference Sunday morning.

Before the press briefing, he and other top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other agencies attended a command conference at the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) in Sibulan town.

Abalos also clarified that there was no pattern seen in the recent attacks involving local officials, especially governors.

However, he has made orders to deter further incidents.

“Talagang dapat mayroong maximum police visibility…number 2 to go against loose firearms and illegal fire arms,” added Abalos.

The interior secretary said he would also implement some changes in the province's agencies with uniformed personnel pending the investigation of Degamo’s murderer.

For its part, the PNP said it was willing to cooperate with Abalos' directions, with Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin saying they would give additional security to government officials.

“Let’s not be comfortable sa comfort zone natin because sometimes doon po tayo aatakehin ng mga kaaway po natin. They should ensure protection through the PNP,” said Azurin.

Azurin also said a hot pursuit operation was still ongoing to find 6 more individuals involved in Degamo's assassination.

As of writing, 4 suspects had already been arrested while another suspects was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, 2 Cebu officials also issued statements on Degamo's murder.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who also is the President of the League of Cities in the Philippines, said he strongly condemned the slay.

“This egregious display of violence no less at the governor’s own residence while distributing assistance to his constituents is a blatant disregard of law and order,” Rama's statement read.

Rama also called Degamo his “good friend” over the years.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia also said she was shocked and deeply saddened over what happened to the slain former governor.

“He was a good friend, dedicated public servant, and fellow governor. I earnestly hope that the perpetrators of this atrocious crime be exposed, apprehended, and brought to justice,” said Garcia.

