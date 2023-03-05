Suspect in Degamo slay killed in shootout with police

Central Visayas Police also recovered high-powered firearms buried in the bushy area of Sitio Punong of the same barangay early Sunday. PRO 7

One of the suspects in the slay of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo has been killed in a shootout, Central Visayas Police confirmed Sunday.

P/Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare said that the suspect, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a gunfight with authorities at Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City past 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“He fired at the composite team and retaliated resulting in the death of the suspect,” said Pelare.

Police also recovered high-powered firearms buried in the bushy area of Sitio Punong of the same barangay early Sunday.

These included 4 assault rifles, 1 RPG with ammunition, 4 bandolier fully loaded with plates, and 1 rifle case. There were also 2 combat uniforms, 1 grey sweatshirt, 3 pairs of combat shoes, and 2 bullet-proof vests. The groups conducting the hot pursuit operation also recovered 1 caliber 5.56 with 6 magazines, and other magazines of different caliber.

“We are not yet definite on the motive and all angles are being looked upon. Our investigators are still on the ground,” added Pelare.

The police official said they are getting closer to finding the mastermind and are aiming to close the case in a week's time.

“We’ve established road blocks and all ports are sealed,” he further said.

A command conference is slated Sunday at the headquarters of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office together with top police officials, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, and other officials.

They will also present the three other suspects on Saturday, as well as the evidence.

