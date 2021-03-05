Court orders release of journalist, trade unionist arrested on Human Rights Day

A seat is symbolically reserved for arrested journalist Lady Ann Salem during a press conference and launch of the Free Lady Ann Salem Network at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Dec. 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Mandaluyong court on Friday ordered the release of journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago a month after junking the illegal possession of firearms and explosives case against them.

Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 209 Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio granted Salem’s and Esparago’s motion for release despite opposition from the prosecution, according to their lawyer Kristina Conti.

Salem and Esparago were arrested during a dawn raid in their condominium in Mandaluyong on December 10, 2020, incidentally Human Rights Day. They were accused of “gun-running.”

But Quisumbing-Ignacio, on February 5, junked the illegal possession of firearms and explosives case against them declaring void the search warrant against them for being vague since it was used to justify police seizure of laptops and cellphones not listed in the warrant.

The court also took note of inconsistent statements given by the informant and police operatives to conclude that probable cause was not sufficiently established when the search warrants were issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert.

The court also excluded the evidence recovered for being “fruits of the poisonous tree,” a doctrine which simply means that evidence obtained from illegal arrest, search or seizure cannot be used in court against the accused.

The prosecution had tried to oppose Salem and Esparago's release by saying the dismissal order has yet to become final since it could be “subject to reconsideration or appeal.”

But Salem and Esparago’s lawyers pressed for their release, saying that the court's order quashing the search warrant and excluding the evidence is an "evidentiary ruling" and is based on the merits, making it final and immediately executory.

They argued, the dismissal of the charge amounted to an acquittal which cannot be appealed.

More details to follow.

